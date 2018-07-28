This ran in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune:
In Pocatello this month, 27 Bannock County Jail inmates damaged sprinklers and stuffed toilets, flooding their cells in what Sheriff Lorin Nielsen labeled a 21/2-hour riot spurred on by overcrowding.
“We know our jail is being pushed to the limits and our population is being pushed to the limits,” Nielsen told the Idaho State Journal. “We are critically over capacity and we are really having a tough time finding places to put these inmates.”
Last month in Caldwell, 12 members of competing gangs rioted at the Canyon County Jail.
“It actually underscores the fact that we do not have the necessary space we need to separate rival gang members,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue told the Idaho Press. In Twin Falls, growth in the jail population has approached what Sheriff Tom Carter calls a “crisis.”
As reported by the Times-News, a jail built to house 224 people has held up to 270.
“Something needs to be done,” jail administrator Capt. Doug Hughes said. “We can’t just keep operating the way we are.”
Much the same can be said of overcrowded jails in Ada and Kootenai counties. It’s all part of a swelling incarcerated population that is pushing officials at the state level to consider a $500 million expansion in the state prison system.
But counties are caught in a bind. To build new jails, their only option is to float a bond, backed by property taxes, and then get two-thirds of the voters to agree.
It’s hard to tell what voters like less – raising property taxes at all or raising taxes to build a new jail.
Twice in the past two years, Bannock County voters have failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to build a new jail. In November, the county fell 43 votes short of passing a $16 million bond.
It’s been eight years since Canyon County last attempted to pass a jail bond. The $46 million measure got 57 percent – far short of the two-thirds margin required.
All of which brings us closer to home. Between 1978 and 2003, Nez Perce County attempted six times to pass property tax-backed bonds for a new jail. All fell far short of the two-thirds benchmark. Many failed to reach a simple majority.
By 2004, state lawmakers decided to try something new – allow voters the option of financing new jails through a sales tax surcharge.
Nez Perce County leaped: A plan to generate $29.8 million – half for a new jail and half to reduce property taxes during the next decade – won 79.3 percent.
Jealous of their prerogatives over the sales tax, lawmakers let the law expire in 2009.
But there’s every reason to think that given the option, voters in other counties would make the same choice.
For one thing, Idaho’s sales tax rate is relatively low. Of the 45 states and District of Columbia that impose a sales tax, Idaho comes in at 37th place.
The Tax Foundation ranks Idaho’s sales tax below Washington, ranked fourth highest, Utah (29th) and Nevada (13th).
For another, the state already allows resort communities – those with fewer than 10,000 people – to impose a local option sales tax if 60 percent of the voters go along.
Fourteen communities now raise such a tax, including McCall ($2.8 million), Sandpoint ($1.3 million) and Ketchum ($2.3 million). You can see why people prefer paying taxes on their purchases rather than their homes:
They pay incrementally instead of getting the total property tax bill just before Christmas.
People have some control over it by how much they spend.
It enables retail center communities to collect sales taxes from visitors. If Idaho’s Legislature is anything, it is both anti-tax and anti-local government. Selling lawmakers on the idea of reviving the county jail sales tax surcharge won’t be easy.
But overcrowded county jails are a festering ground for violence. What happened this summer in Caldwell and Pocatello may be just the beginning. The Legislature can come to the rescue or the county jails can begin releasing more inmates—including some unsavory characters.
