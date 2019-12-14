* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Newcomb served 20 years in the Idaho House of Representatives, including eight years as Speaker. Representative Newcomb, a Republican, and Senator Bruce Sweeney, a Democrat, served as first co-chairs of JLOC.

Jim Jones served 8 years as Idaho Attorney General and 12 years as a Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.