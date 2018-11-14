Idaho has a new political elite, though you’ve probably never heard of any of them.
They are all around you, whether you know it or not. They are in your communities. Your workplace. At the local diner. They are the volunteer foot soldiers behind Proposition 2—Medicaid Expansion.
These mothers, fathers, students, retirees and others dutifully grabbed clipboards and pounded the pavement in neighborhoods from Bonners Ferry to Driggs.
Others rode around the state spreading the word of Medicaid Expansion in a dilapidated green RV which, on most days, was a roll of duct tape away from breaking down.
Idaho’s newest political stars succeeded wildly where the politicians in charge failed so many times.
By an overwhelming margin, Gem State voters decided to adopt their own Idaho Healthcare Plan.
Not to be confused with the gimmicky (and possibly illegal) plans floated last year in the Legislature, Proposition 2 will provide quality healthcare to more than 60,000 of our trusted friends and neighbors around the state.
Medicaid Expansion is more popular than Brad Little. Proposition 2 garnered nearly 365,000 votes—about 3,000 more than Little managed. That’s a fact he should pay close attention to.
It’s just about as popular as Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher – combined. Collectively, they received around 367,000 votes. That makes Medicaid Expansion as important to Idaho voters as its entire House delegation.
Make no mistake, this victory is Idaho’s victory.
For six long years, Idaho’s politicians in charge have forced thousands of our friends and neighbors to undertake a perilous journey that put families and communities at risk and wasted millions of our tax dollars.
Voters changed all that on Election Day. Not only will the people most dear to us have access to quality healthcare, we’re bringing $400 million in federal tax dollars (our dollars) back to Idaho – every year!
No longer will we be footing the bill for healthcare in California and New York (just to name about three dozen states you’re paying for).
The voters have put an end to the forced march our legislature has compelled thousands of our fellow Idahoans to take.
This victory is your victory. And theirs.
The volunteer foot soldiers of Proposition 2 provided a much-needed reminder of the power we as citizens have. That power has always been there, but Idahoans by the hundreds of thousands awoke in 2018 to finally wield it: $400 million a year is coming back to Idaho; 60,000+ Idahoans will gain access to quality healthcare; our communities and families will grow stronger which means more Idahoans can work longer hours, earn more money and have a fair shot at success.
The Magic Valley saw the results of this new-found citizen power. Medicaid Expansion won in a landslide, receiving more than 60-percent of the vote in the eight-county region. This should not surprise anyone. Rural voters know that access to quality healthcare should not depend on what zip code you live in. They know Medicaid Expansion will buoy their local hospitals which face the threat of closure every year.
Voters are sick of shipping their federal tax dollars to Washington, D.C. only to see them distributed to 33 other states where people are getting healthier and stronger on their dime.
