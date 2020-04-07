Idaho View: Idaho’s extremist views during coronavirus are not just political philosophy; they’re dangerous

COVID-19 is not the common cold. It is not the seasonal flu, which kills about 300 Idahoans each year. It is not the plague, which is treatable with antibiotics. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is more deadly, is highly contagious and threatens to overwhelm our health care system. We don’t have enough medical supplies, we don’t have enough ICU units or hospital beds, we don’t have enough tests, and we don’t have enough ventilators in the case of a major outbreak.

No, we’re not all going to die of coronavirus. That is not the point.

The point is that if we don’t contain the spread of coronavirus, we’re going to have too many sick people to be able to take care of. And not just COVID-19 patients. That means that if you have a heart attack completely unrelated to coronavirus or you’re in a car accident or if you have an asthma attack or allergic reaction, our hospitals and health care professionals would be so overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, they wouldn’t be able to help you.

Recognizing this for what it is — a national crisis — several governors, including our own Gov. Brad Little, declared a state of emergency and subsequently issued a stay-home order statewide.