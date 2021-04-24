Idaho View:Idaho Republican legislators want to call themselves into session? They must be joking

The resolution, if passed by voters, would allow the Legislature to convene itself into an extraordinary session within 15 days of a written request of 60% each of the House and Senate membership.

When Idaho voters are asked to pass a bond measure, it requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If legislators think it should be so hard to pass a bond, it should also be at least that difficult to call themselves into a special session. As it is, 60% is simply too low of a threshold.

As we’ve seen this session, legislators’ irresponsibility can translate into taxpayer expense. Republican legislators refused to wear masks or socially distance during the session, which led to a COVID-19 outbreak among legislators and staffers, resulting in a two-week recess that cost taxpayers $300,000.

Legislative expenses for a special session called by the Legislature are estimated at $21,300 per day. Since Republican legislators have shown no regard for spending taxpayer money, we have no assurance that legislators would be fettered by concern for the taxpayer when considering calling a special session.

This session, as well, threatens to be the longest in state history, having surpassed 100 days this week and quickly approaching the record of 118 days set in 2009.