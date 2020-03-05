Idaho View: Idaho prisoners need to be in Idaho. Not Colorado, not Texas. Here.

A contract to send some Idaho prisoners to a private prison in Colorado may also involve a long-term lease of the facility.

Details have not been released, but Gov. Brad Little told the Idaho Statesman editorial board that the state is considering several options, including a long-term lease of a prison in Colorado.

“We’re looking for capacity,” Little said. “I’d love to have it in state, but there just isn’t room. So we’re looking for capacity where we can be a big enough part of it that we can make sure the programs are done right. We’re not just kind of renting rooms. We’re making sure we’ll have boots on the ground there to make sure we’re doing things right. I’d still rather have them (in state). Farming out your corrections is not a good idea.”

We just hope “long-term” doesn’t mean “really long-term.” We understand that Idaho has immediate needs for prison space, but housing Idaho prisoners out of state needs to be a quick fix that’s ended quickly.