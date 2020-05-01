Idaho View: Idaho must be more transparent with vital public information during coronavirus pandemic

We’ve received spotty responses from the governor’s office to our questions about such things as what constitutes an essential business and whether the governor’s stay-home order allowed showings of houses for sale, something of keen importance to the public.

Often, the media is simply a conduit for our readers, asking questions that our readers are asking us. Readers ask us because they know we have access to public officials that they don’t. One reporter can represent and inform tens of thousands of people with one story.

In fact, we solicited questions from our readers who wanted to know about when a community garden could reopen, when restaurants with bars could reopen and what are the guidelines for vocational school, youth sports and hair and nail salons to reopen for business.

Unfortunately, we did not receive answers back on those questions.

We understand that many of these agencies, including the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Central District and other health districts, are dealing with an unprecedented workload right now. We know their staff is struggling to meet the demand.