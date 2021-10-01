Idaho View: Idaho man’s COVID-19 case illustrates challenges in lead-up to crisis standards of care

When Meeker first started getting sick, in late August, his symptoms weren’t that bad — a runny nose — but his family suspected COVID-19. They had him tested.

Sure enough, he tested positive.

Calene and her family needed to find a replacement caregiver, but there were no takers because of COVID-19, Calene said. They tried to find a bed for Meeker in a hospital or rehab center, but again, no takers because of COVID-19.

“For about a week, he was OK,” Calene said. “And then he just went down, and that’s what the nurses at the hospital said: They can just turn on a dime and just be in respiratory distress before you know it.”

Even though he was vaccinated, Meeker was susceptible to the virus because of his other health issues, Calene said. Breakthrough cases account for about 2.6% of Idaho’s total COVID-19 cases, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.

“He ended up with COVID pneumonia,” Calene said. “He was having a really hard time breathing, and he kept saying, ‘I got big troubles.’ That’s what he says when he’s hurting or something.”

Calene called for an ambulance, which took him to Boundary Community Hospital.