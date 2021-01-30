Idaho View: Idaho legislators try yet again to get legal notices out of your local newspaper

In some ways, I wish we would just rip this Band-Aid off and move on without them so we don’t have to keep having this fight every year.

However, I still believe in the importance of publishing legal notices in print, for a few reasons.

If each government agency publishes its own legal notice on its own website, it’s going to be very difficult for a taxpayer to track down every legal notice for every agency they pay taxes to. In Boise, you’d have to go to the website of the city of Boise, Ada County, Ada County Highway District, Mosquito Abatement District, Boise School District, Emergency Medical Services and College of Western Idaho — every day — just to see if that agency has a legal notice. Sure, each agency could set up and maintain an email alert system or a text alert system to inform taxpayers when there’s a new legal notice, but they wouldn’t have to. It also might prove to be too onerous to maintain and update constantly.

Further, if we allow government agencies to publish their own notices on their websites, without any third-party verification, how do we verify they posted correctly and didn’t alter it after the fact?