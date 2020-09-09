Idaho View: Idaho legislators could have made voting more convenient but chose not to

For example, if you live in Kuna but work in downtown Boise, you could swing by a vote center set up at the Ada County Courthouse during your lunch hour and cast your ballot.

Instead, you’ll still have to go to your polling place in Kuna when it opens at 8 a.m. before going in to work or hope you get back to Kuna after work before 8 p.m. before the polls close. It’s not just an Ada County issue. Think about people who might work in McCall but live in Cascade or Donnelly. Same for Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue.

McGrane said that most people who vote in person vote after 5 p.m., and the problems with long lines and shortage of ballots tend to happen during those last three hours.

So you already have a majority of in-person voters trying to squeeze in their vote in the last three hours of polls being open. Now, with likely fewer polling places, it could become even more of a challenge this November.

It’s worth noting that every single sitting county clerk in Idaho signed off on a request for vote centers.

The Idaho Senate passed the “vote center” legislation pretty handily, 31-4, during the special session.

The bill hit a roadblock in the House, though, failing to make it out of the House State Affairs Committee.