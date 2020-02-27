Idaho View: Idaho legislator should be rebuked for comment about Planned Parenthood being ‘nuked’

But nuking Planned Parenthood?

We see very little wiggle room in explaining away that choice of words.

This is dangerous territory bordering on inciting violence that needs to be condemned in the strongest possible way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Abortion Federation points out that abortion clinics and women’s reproductive health care providers have a history of being targets for violence by anti-abortion extremists, including bombings, arson, chemical attacks, vandalism and even murder.

Threats of violence should have no place in any debate, and the fact that such talk comes from a sitting legislator is alarming.

Barbieri made headlines in 2015 for suggesting a woman could swallow a camera in order for doctors to examine a patient’s uterus. He must also make decisions on other matters not pertaining to abortion, such as his vote last week on the House State Affairs Committee to recommend a bill to prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in girls and women’s sports. Among those testifying against the bill was Mistie Tolman, Idaho state director of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii.