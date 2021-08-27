Idaho View: Idaho initiative ruling is a victory for voters and a message to Republican legislators

Of course they’re disappointed.

The Republican supermajority of the Idaho Legislature refused to act on Medicaid expansion for several years. It was only because of a citizens initiative that Medicaid expansion happened.

Medicaid expansion passed with 61% of the vote and with a majority in many rural districts.

It’s fair to say that a majority of Idaho voters were disenfranchised for years by a negligent Legislature. Only when a citizens initiative came on the ballot was the will of the voter heard.

And the Republican Legislature’s reaction to that? Make it harder for the voters to get something on the ballot. To their credit, some Republicans — Sens. Dan Johnson and Jim Woodward, and Reps. Dustin Manwaring, Marco Erickson, Marc Gibbs, Caroline Nilsson Troy, Mike Kingsley and Fred Wood — voted against the bill, but even combined with all of the Democratic legislators, it wasn’t enough to kill it, and Gov. Brad Little signed it.