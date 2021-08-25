Idaho View: Idaho Gov. Little should follow fellow Republican governors, welcome Afghan refugees

“I recognize Utah plays no direct role in shaping U.S. diplomatic or military policy, but we have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world and helping them restart their lives in a new country,” Cox’s letter reads. “We are eager to continue that practice and assist with resettlement of individuals and families fleeing Afghanistan, especially those who valiantly helped U.S. troops, diplomats, journalists and other civilians over the past 20 years.”

The statement from Ducey and Bowers was similar.

“The Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime served alongside America’s military forces and fought for freedom,” according to their statement. “We’re grateful for their efforts and Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes our fair share of the refugees in our state.”

We recognize that Little is in a reelection battle with the far-right faction of his party, and any step that makes him appear to have a heart or a shred of humanity could hurt him in his primary contest against extremist candidates. One of his primary opponents already has lined up against accepting any refugees in Idaho.

But Little could do what Ducey and Bowers did in their statement to accept refugees and score some political points with potential voters at the same time.