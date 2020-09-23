Idaho View: Idaho Falls City Council should remain committed to SMR project

The project’s success relies on eventually selling subscriptions to all the power that will be produced by the nuclear plant. As with stock sell-offs and bank runs, there is the risk that the mere perception that other investors aren’t confident can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

If the project’s home city, a city whose economic success more than any other in the country is tied to nuclear energy, is seen to be hesitant, what message will that send to all other cities and utilities involved in the project?

As much or more than any other city in the nation, this is the town that nuclear energy built. And it’s a city with a history of making large investments in public infrastructure that pay off down the road.

Idaho Falls’ decision generations ago to build its own hydropower plants has kept electricity prices among the lowest in the nation. (As the city has grown, however, it has had to purchase an ever-larger share of its power supply on the electrical supply market as its size has outstripped the city-owned generation capacity, a problem the Carbon Free Power Project is tailored to address.)