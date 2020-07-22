Idaho View: Idaho, don’t let extremists and bullies make vital decisions about health, policing

“We’re all being enslaved. We are. We’re afraid to go into a store without a mask. ... It is about tyranny.” Ammon Bundy.
This is the kind of hyperbole that’s fomenting a dangerous and detrimental anti-government sentiment that’s putting public health at risk and shutting down democratic debate needed to tackle pressing issues.
You’ve heard of the silent majority. Here in Idaho we have the vocal minority, shoving, bullying and threatening their way through what should be civil discussions about important matters, from wearing masks in public to defunding the police.
Unfortunately, their uncivilized behavior is causing a shutdown of debate.
Twice now, the Southwest District Health board has had to cancel meetings because of security concerns from people such as Bundy and his followers who refuse to follow the rules of public safety.
This comes at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking in Canyon County and deaths are beginning to mount.
Canyon County has the highest seven-day rolling rate of new cases in Idaho, at an average of 60.7 new cases per day, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, which suggests that any rate over 25 cases per day should trigger a stay-at-home order. Canyon County remains at Stage 4 of reopening and has no requirement for wearing a mask in public.
If ever there were a time that the Southwest District Health board needs to meet and make decisions about COVID-19 to protect public health, it’s now. Instead, they’ve been bullied into not even meeting.
Meanwhile, groups and individuals, including Nazis and white supremacists, have been showing up at peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies for the sole purpose of intimidating and shouting down the rallies’ message. Threats of violence, even suggestions of a civil war, have caused some to back away from Tuesday’s planned rally calling for a discussion about defunding and reforming the police.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean urged residents to stay away from downtown.
“Factions — many from outside of our community — will again come to our great city and seek to intimidate, threaten and incite violence, all at the very time our community is most in need of unity and compassion,” McLean said Monday. “We must not let ourselves get distracted by the efforts of a vocal minority or be pulled into violence they seek to instigate. As a city, we will not tolerate violence, and will hold those accountable.”
Some have seen fit to arrive at McLean’s home to protest. They have done similarly at the private residences of Gov. Brad Little and Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, as well.
Even worse, a comment on social media allegedly made by a local music teacher suggests that McLean should “get laid ... by (Black Lives Matter) members. Should be a group activity.”
Folks, this is not what democracy looks like. It’s the very opposite of a healthy democracy.
Little appears to be kowtowing to the fringe, as well, by not mandating masks statewide or even in the parts of Idaho that are seeing spikes. While back home in Idaho, Little talks the talk, telling Idahoans to wear a mask and practice social distancing, he doesn’t walk the walk, as he was seen not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing last week at Trump press conference/campaign rally about deregulation.
These issues are too important and vital to our public health, economy and well-being to allow a few fringe fanatics dictate what we do. Extremists and bullies apparently are running the show. We need to put them aside and deal with adult problems like adults, listening to experts, having civil debate about the issues and not shoving and screaming.
Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Bob Kustra, Mike Wetherell and Sophie Sestero.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!