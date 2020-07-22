Idaho View: Idaho, don’t let extremists and bullies make vital decisions about health, policing

If ever there were a time that the Southwest District Health board needs to meet and make decisions about COVID-19 to protect public health, it’s now. Instead, they’ve been bullied into not even meeting.

Meanwhile, groups and individuals, including Nazis and white supremacists, have been showing up at peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies for the sole purpose of intimidating and shouting down the rallies’ message. Threats of violence, even suggestions of a civil war, have caused some to back away from Tuesday’s planned rally calling for a discussion about defunding and reforming the police.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean urged residents to stay away from downtown.

“Factions — many from outside of our community — will again come to our great city and seek to intimidate, threaten and incite violence, all at the very time our community is most in need of unity and compassion,” McLean said Monday. “We must not let ourselves get distracted by the efforts of a vocal minority or be pulled into violence they seek to instigate. As a city, we will not tolerate violence, and will hold those accountable.”

Some have seen fit to arrive at McLean’s home to protest. They have done similarly at the private residences of Gov. Brad Little and Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, as well.