Idaho View: Idaho doctors’ complaint against Dr. Cole is good news. Don’t count on it to save you

It was welcome news this week that the Idaho Medical Association, the organization that represents doctors in Idaho, filed a complaint about the practice of Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist who was appointed this year as the sole physician on the Central District Health board. Cole gives terrible advice on public health policy, advice that is contrary to the consensus within the medical community and endangers anyone foolish enough to believe him. He has compared tested, safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 to the experiments of Nazi doctors, promoted unsupported and potentially dangerous treatments like high-dose ivermectin, and generally flooded the public consciousness with inflammatory, quackish nonsense. Cole has called the COVID-19 vaccine “immune slaughter,” “clot shots” and “needle rape.” These are the sorts of ludicrous assertions doctors would fall over laughing at, if these assertions weren’t harming and killing people.

The role of the Idaho Board of Medicine is to determine whether someone is qualified to practice medicine and whether they should be subject to professional discipline. Idaho’s physician community has certainly made a strong case for sanctions. Cole’s statements about his practice, that he has treated patients all over the country, prescribing them a potentially harmful treatment without any serious evidence of efficacy, should be investigated thoroughly. And if he is breaking the rules, he should be punished. But his participation in public health policy, where he certainly does more harm than in his private practice, is going to be a harder problem to solve. Certainly, if Cole’s license were revoked, he would no longer be eligible to act as the board’s physician. But if a county commission is dedicated to it, it will always find a Dr. Cole. When hyperpartisans with more ideology than sense, men like Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson, dominate the Ada County Commission, you end up with partisan politicians like Raul Labrador on the board of Central District Health. And you wind up with probably the only doctor in the Northwest who has described life-saving COVID-19 vaccines as a “crime against humanity” appointed as the board’s physician.