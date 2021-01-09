Idaho View: Idaho delegation reaps the whirlwind

Count among them leaders in the local Republican Party. That very morning, a column by the leader of the Bonneville County GOP exalted the “great and terrible day” when Vice President Mike Pence would set aside the election results. (Pence, to his credit, stated clearly that he had no power or intention to do so.)

Count among them Rep. Russ Fulcher. The thugs who besieged the Capitol broke windows and doors, but Fulcher had already announced plans to attack its very foundations. He filed an objection to the certification of the election results. He profaned the sacrifice of every patriot who shed their blood for this country. In short, he betrayed the American people.

As Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put it, if Fulcher had his way, “Democracy would enter a death spiral.”

Fulcher should carry that shame forever.

Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch at least had the decency not to object to the election results. But that is simply the minimum that ought to be expected.