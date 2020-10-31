Idaho View: Idaho back to Stage 3, but with no mask mandate or enforcement, will it do any good?

“The eventual shift to localized approach was the right thing to do,” Little said Monday. “But it’s not worked as well as it should, because the virus is relentless. And in some parts of the state, there simply has been insufficient efforts to protect lives, local public health boards and local elected officials have the authority under Idaho law to implement and enforce measures to reduce COVID transmission in their communities.”

Some officials are taking it seriously and are doing the right thing, but many are not.

Southwest District Health failed to require masks. Panhandle Health District board members voted, 4-3, last week to rescind a mask mandate for Kootenai County, which saw 112 new cases Friday and another 108 new cases Saturday. One board member even said he doubted that coronavirus was the cause that their local hospital is at 99% capacity, a sure sign that the localized approach isn’t working.

Still, Little is sticking with that strategy, even though many districts have proved to be not up to the task.

Bear in mind that we are one state, and what happens in one part of the state affects other parts. For example, patients are being transferred from Twin Falls to Boise hospitals because of the surge of cases there.