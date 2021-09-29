Idaho View: How bad does it get before the masks return?

Just before former Lewiston School Superintendent Bob Donaldson imposed a face mask mandate on Nov. 1, the district reported 60 cases of COVID-19 since the school year had begun.

“It is the intent of such a requirement to slow the rapid spread of the virus should there be an increase in exposure to students and staff within a classroom, building or school,” Donaldson said.

As of Thursday, Lewiston schools reported 158 cases so far this school year.

When Donaldson acted, the seven-day average rate of infection in Nez Perce County was 68.2 cases per 100,000 population.

On Monday, Nez Perce County’s seven-day average hit 87.7 cases per 100,000. That’s down from a peak of 105.4 per 100,000 a week ago — but the last time the county’s rate of infection got this high was in early December.

Then, the virus was less contagious and, while spread by children to older, more vulnerable adults, it remained less threatening to youngsters.

Now, the delta variant spreads at least twice as quickly. It’s spilling over to more children, including those too young to get vaccinated.

Then, there was a hospital system with enough capacity to treat all those who were suffering from COVID-19.