Idaho View: Hoffman’s anti-education agenda isn’t selling

For the better part of two years, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman has had the political wind at his back.

Hoffman, after all, is famous for writing in 2019: “I don’t think government should be in the education business. It is the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today. The predictable result has been higher costs, lower performance and a system that twists itself in knots to prove it’s educating kids when it’s not.”

Then last month in Coeur d’Alene, Hoffman told a group of GOP women: “The first thing I’d do is pass universal education choice. That’s very simple. Our public schools are grotesque, and adding more money is not going to solve the problem. More money is not the answer. There are schools in Idaho where 90% of the kids graduate and they can’t read, write or do math.”

If ever there was a time for such a message to resonate, it would be now.

The COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a series of storms in public schools.

Teachers and students were forced to engage in remote learning as the pandemic began in 2020.

As in-person instruction resumed, tempers boiled over about face mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Throughout it all, school staffs were stretched thin as teachers and employees got sick and were forced to remain at home.

And don’t forget the Astroturf issue of critical race theory that Hoffman, the IFF, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, perpetrated to fan flames of discontent through the spring, summer and fall of 2021.

Yet, Hoffman’s agenda has not resonated — at least not according to the latest Boise State University public policy survey.

Among its findings:

l Education retains its perch as the public’s favorite priority — nearly 71% rank it as the most important issue. That’s virtually unchanged from last year. By contrast, tax relief comes in sixth place at 45%.

l The system gets mediocre marks for quality — 59% rate it poor or fair compared to 34% who say it’s good or excellent. But it’s Republicans who issue more generous grades — 43% consider education good or excellent compared to 33% of Democrats and 28% of independents.

l The more you know, the better you feel about Idaho public education. Among people with children or grandchildren enrolled in schools, 38% give public education a positive review vs. 30% of those without children or grandchildren. When asked about their own schools, 44.7% issue a good or excellent rating.

l Finally, Idahoans overwhelmingly want to expand the system. According to the BSU poll, 68.3% of Idahoans favor — including 40.1% who strongly support — designating and funding a full-day kindergarten program in their state. That crosses party lines. Among Republicans, 61% agree with the concept while 89% of Democrats and 69% of independents back this plan. Neither does it matter if they would benefit. Regardless of whether they have children or grandchildren in the schools, the same%age of people think it would be a positive step.

How does any of that suggest the idea of dismantling the state’s public schools in favor of a system that as the IFF suggests allows “the money to follow the child” is finding favor outside the IFF’s ideological comfort zone?

It’s just as likely that Idahoans understand that a voucher system would benefit wealthier families in urban settings while working a hardship in the rural parts of the state where the public schools form a community’s core.

Just the same, don’t take any of this for granted. Idahoans may have tuned out Hoffman. But the GOP-led Legislature has not. — M.T.

