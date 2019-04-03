Idaho now has a ruling class.
If you doubt it, consider the following:
- Proposition 2, the voter initiative overruling the expressed desire of Idaho’s lawmakers to deny Medicaid coverage to some 62,000 low-income Idaho adults, won with 365,107 votes.
That’s 6,300 voters for every state lawmaker — 18 senators and 40 House members — who retaliated by virtually removing the right of Idahoans to ever pull something like that again.
Rounding up 6 percent of Idaho’s registered voters was nearly impossible for most initiative campaigns.
Now under this bill, the standard would rise to 10 percent.
Is collecting 6 percent of the registered voters in 18 of 35 legislative districts not difficult enough?
Try gathering 10 percent from 32 districts.
And to remove all doubt, initiative campaigns would get 180 days to complete their work, one-third the time they now have.
- Who cares that dozens of people testified against Senate Bill 1159 — the aptly dubbed “Revenge on Voters Act”?
Or that hundreds more have urged Gov. Brad Little to veto it?
In Boise, Republican lawmakers listened only to a pair of politically-wired groups that told them what they wanted to hear — the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Idaho Farm Bureau.
- To thwart the voice of the voters, GOP lawmakers are willing to pay any price and bear any burden to keep as many people off Medicaid as possible.
That means spending between $1.5 million and $7 million annually on a work requirement.
Keeping anywhere from 6,500 to 12,000 people from getting Medicaid will drain resources from the county medically indigent program — entirely supported by property taxes — and the state Catastrophic Health Care Fund.
If the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy is right, another House-passed provision aimed at blocking 32,000 people now getting coverage through the state-based health insurance exchange from Medicaid coverage could boost the state’s costs by another $32 million.
Meanwhile, Idaho would throw away even more cash on yet another quixotic legal battle defending a work requirement the federal courts have already tossed out in Arkansas and Kentucky.
- Thursday, House Republicans retreated into the Ways and Means Committee, which operates at the discretion of House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
You weren’t told about it in advance.
Neither were the Statehouse reporters.
Even the Democratic members of that panel were left in the dark.
On a party-line vote, Bedke’s panel pushed through a backup plan to eviscerate the initiative process.
With a straight face, House Republican Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, declared: “We’ve been criticized for not being open.
This is an effort to be truly transparent.”
If that is what passes for being open, what’s Blanksma’s definition of clandestine activity?
l And what about the bill Bedke’s committee produced?
It backs up the requirements a notch — rather than getting 10 percent of the registered voters from 32 legislative districts, 24 districts will do. And the GOP thinks it’s being generous by extending the deadline from 180 days to 270 days.
You know what Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay calls that?
A compromise.
“With our legislative process, sometimes you have to give a little,” he said.
In GOP circles, “giving a little” means no longer yelling “hell no” to the people back home. Now, in a more genteel voice, it’s merely conveying: “No. You can’t. Sorry.”
In the quarter-century since Idaho became a single-party state — assuring Republicans of re-election regardless of how many times they slighted the masses — lawmakers have become ever more assured of their exalted status over the rest of us.
They’ve displayed it through their indifference toward the plight of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people, who to this day are subject to legal discrimination on the job, in housing, in education and public accommodations.
They exposed it with their constant interference in the affairs of Idaho’s communities, stripping away local control at every opportunity.
And they have demonstrated it repeatedly by shifting the burden of educating your child to the local property owner in order to toss tax goodies to their corporate buddies.
This is not just a bunch of puffed up lawmakers lording their superiority over the rest of us. This is a group of politicians who now believe we are unworthy of them.
And they have no shame about it whatsoever. — M.T.
