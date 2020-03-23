Idaho View: Here are two good reasons Gov. Brad Little should veto transgender birth certificate bill

“I listened to many people give their stories in committee, for hours, on why they needed their own stats to match their gender marker. Their stories were very compelling to me,” Hartgen said. “My job here is to protect all of the people in my district and the state of Idaho, not just those who look like me.”

We are encouraged that Hartgen was moved by the testimony. Too often in the legislative session we see people give hour after hour of testimony only to have committee members vote against all of the testimony that was presented. Listening to the stories from transgender residents and the parents of transgender children, it was difficult to walk away from those hearings unmoved.

Recognizing that transgender people exist, getting to know them and acknowledging that they’re simply trying to achieve their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is key to crafting good legislation — or throwing away bad legislation.

“There are probably a lot of people in that legislative session who have never sat down and had a meaningful conversation with a trans person,” Chris Mosier, a Nike-sponsored transgender male athlete, told the Idaho Statesman editorial board this month. “And it’s that lack of education, that lack of understanding about what it actually means to be transgender, that is causing these problems.”