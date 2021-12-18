Idaho View: Help wanted: A patriotic Idaho leader

The Big Lie — the idea that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election — has taken hold in Idaho, a state that is armed to the teeth, where almost 1 in 5 people now believe political violence is acceptable.

How long will the political leadership in the Gem State remain silent about that?

You’re left to ponder this question in the midst of a new study commissioned by the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University. Conducted by the polling firm Morning Consult, it delved into five Western states — Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming — that are either ignored by or are melded into a larger national narrative.

In Idaho’s case, distrust of the federal government is traditionally deeper when the White House is held by a Democrat. So it’s no surprise to see that 75 percent of Idahoans told Morning Consult they feel alienated from Washington, D.C., or that 59 percent believe the national government puts the interests of others ahead of them.

But a year after former President Donald Trump asserted widespread election fraud — with no evidence to back it up — and then instigated a Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol while Congress was certifying Biden’s victory — these answers are striking:

58 percent of Idahoans agree that the “presidential election had widespread election fraud, and the results were not decided fairly, (undermining) my confidence in democracy.”

59 percent believe “people voted illegally.”

49 percent believe the “election was rigged.”

40 percent say the election had widespread fraud “and the results were not decided fairly.”

The state is evenly split — 44 percent to 44 percent — about whether Biden was legitimately elected.

Throughout the five states, only 25 percent of Republicans believe Biden defeated Trump.

If you distrust the federal government and believe the election was stolen, what’s next?

Here’s what Idahoans told Morning Consult:

17 percent say “political violence is justified in a democracy when you believe things have gotten so bad that the government is not acting in the best interests of the people.”

16 percent definitely or probably believe the “actions of those involved (in the Jan. 6 insurrection) were justified.”

59 percent believe it very or somewhat likely to see more violence “on government officials or buildings” in the future.

Across the region, 25 percent of Republicans believe political violence would be justified vs. 13 percent of Democrats.

Who will persuade them otherwise?

Not information sources. The news media, internet and social media have been discredited. In Idaho, 91 percent don’t trust social media; 92 percent don’t believe internet sources and 86 percent are skeptical toward the news media.

And not someone outside their political comfort zone. In Idaho, 80 percent say people of different political viewpoints find it difficult to talk to each other.

The Church Institute is silent in terms of a remedy. Its mission was to take the temperature of democracy in the Intermountain West.

But the polling pointed to at least a couple of bright spots.

They’re tired of the hyperpartisanship — 69 percent of Idahoans said they want their elected officials to find “compromise and common ground between political parties.”

And they’re aware of the problem — 87 percent of Idahoans say they’re concerned about the health of democracy in the country; 58 percent say they’re concerned about the health of democracy within their state.

So it comes down to the political leaders they trust — Idaho’s elected Republican leadership —to finally break their yearlong silence and speak the truth to their constituents about what happened on Nov. 3, 2020, and its aftermath.

Setting a worthy but solitary example was Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, who earlier this year systemically debunked “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell’s wildly off-base assertions that even in ruby red Idaho, Biden stole votes from Trump. For good measure, Denney’s office sent the bill for conducting recounts in three counties — about $6,500 — to Lindell.

But from the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation and the other state officials, you’ve heard zilch.

It’s easy to understand: Amid all the intraparty acrimony and fear of antagonizing Trump ahead of next spring’s closed GOP primary, candidates are hesitant to stick their necks out.

But what’s the alternative?

How much worse do things have to get before any Idaho Republican leader — a governor, a senator or a congressman — patriotically puts the country first and punctures the Big Lie? — M.T.

