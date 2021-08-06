Idaho View: Growth + climate change = pending water crisis in Idaho. Let’s sound the alarm now

As climate change continues to exact its toll, water will become scarcer, and we’ll be forced to mandate water conservation measures.

Better to start taking action on those measures now.

We need to rethink our love for lawns in the Treasure Valley and consider xeriscaping.

Even though Boise is the City of Trees, we need to remember that we live in a desert. Idaho is part of the Great Basin Desert, which is the largest of four deserts in North America. And like all deserts, it doesn’t get much moisture.

Recognizing that agriculture uses about 80% of our water supply, farmers need to look at their practices and conserve where they can.

Water conservation measures now would help to build up a reserve for the following year, if indeed we do have a dry fall, low snowpack and dry spring. Coupled with solutions for alternatives to flood control, which the board is working on, this would help mitigate short irrigation seasons in at least the following year.

We’re not convinced that Idaho is prepared for the effects of climate change on our water supply, and we’re not convinced that state officials are taking it seriously enough to sound the alarm.