Idaho View: Gripe all you want about gas prices; it will do no good

As the price of gas soars past $4 a gallon in Idaho, don’t look to the attorney general’s office to protect you from price gouging.
That’s a big change. Ever since then-Attorney General Jim Jones secured restitution from eastern Idaho gas marketers who were caught price-fixing in the 1980s, Idahoans have turned to that office for relief from high gasoline prices.
All of which came to a halt this year because Idaho lawmakers erased much of the attorney general’s ability to safeguard consumers.
Legislators did that at the behest of the Idaho Petroleum Marketers Association, which exercises so much clout in Boise that only six House Democrats and one lone Republican — House Majority Leader Mike Moyle of Star — refused to go along.
According to AAA, gas prices in Idaho averaged $3.81 a gallon earlier this week. That’s well above the national average of $3.18 a gallon but still in line with the Gem State’s neighbors— $3.79 in Oregon, $3.89 in Washington and $3.86 in Utah.
Paying more at the pump is not evidence of price fixing — which means two or more competitors have colluded to set the price. Nor is it proof of price gouging — defined as imposing an “exorbitant or excessive price.”
In this case, price increases at the pump are tied to the rising wholesale costs retailers are paying.
Instead, keep an eye on what happens after the summer driving season ends and a slowing demand for fuel causes the wholesale price to ebb. As they say, Idaho’s fuel prices rocket up and then feather down. It would not be unprecedented for retailers to delay passing their savings onto the consumers in order to sweeten their profit margins.
When that happened more than a year ago, however, Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 emergency declaration was in effect. That order activated Idaho’s ban on price gouging.
With its eye on the wholesale and retail markets, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office determined that what gas dealers paid had dropped $1.07 a gallon. But consumers saw only 35 cents of that. What had been a typical 10-cent per gallon markup for all retailers had mushroomed into a 63-cent profit margin on every gallon three retailers, Jacksons, Maverik and Stinker Stores, sold.
Without admitting fault, the three retailers settled with the attorney general by compensating Idaho drivers by $1.5 million.
Little’s emergency order remains in effect — he just renewed it for another 30 days on Tuesday in light of surging COVID-19 infections. But when they have their next opportunity to maintain retail prices at rates higher than the wholesale market justifies, thereby building a cushion, petroleum marketers will have less to fear from Wasden.
Not only did lawmakers change the law to provide he “shall consider an increase in the price of goods sold but shall not consider any increase in the margin earned through such sales,” they also made certain the definition took effect the second Little signed it into law.
That was five months ago.
So sometime this fall, the words of Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange — Wasden’s Consumer Protection Division chief — may prove prophetic: “In the middle of this once-in-a-century pandemic, why would the Legislature want to make it easier for price gouging in the future, should we experience, heaven forbid, a new emergency, a result that would negatively harm our state’s consumers, our farmers and our businesses?”
If Idaho’s gas prices feather down more slowly than usual at this time of year — and more slowly than prices decline elsewhere in the region — remember how little the Legislature looked out for you.
— M.T.