Idaho View: Gripe all you want about gas prices; it will do no good

Instead, keep an eye on what happens after the summer driving season ends and a slowing demand for fuel causes the wholesale price to ebb. As they say, Idaho’s fuel prices rocket up and then feather down. It would not be unprecedented for retailers to delay passing their savings onto the consumers in order to sweeten their profit margins.

When that happened more than a year ago, however, Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 emergency declaration was in effect. That order activated Idaho’s ban on price gouging.

With its eye on the wholesale and retail markets, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office determined that what gas dealers paid had dropped $1.07 a gallon. But consumers saw only 35 cents of that. What had been a typical 10-cent per gallon markup for all retailers had mushroomed into a 63-cent profit margin on every gallon three retailers, Jacksons, Maverik and Stinker Stores, sold.

Without admitting fault, the three retailers settled with the attorney general by compensating Idaho drivers by $1.5 million.