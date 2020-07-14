Idaho View: Governor’s lack of leadership on masks and public health puts Idaho economy at risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During Thursday’s press conference on the coronavirus, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was asked what message he would have for Idahoans who aren’t wearing masks.

“Wear your mask. Next question,” he said, dismissively.

Leadership, especially in times of crisis, must come from the top.

Unfortunately, too many decisions about the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho are being pushed down to others, and the message coming from the governor about wearing a mask in public is just too weak.

We understand that there are different circumstances in different parts of the state. We appreciate that what is necessary in Boise may not be necessary in Salmon or Arco.

Regardless, Idaho needs leadership from our governor.

Local decision makers, from school board and health district board members, county commissioners and city council members, are all looking to the governor for strong leadership. Idahoans who are leaving the house right now and deciding whether to put on a mask need leadership.

They’re not getting it.