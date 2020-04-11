Idaho View: Gov. Little should rally his friends across Idaho to support coronavirus stay-home order

At a telephone town hall meeting put on by AARP Idaho on Tuesday, one caller told Little that she was most concerned with those — such as Bundy, state Rep. Heather Scott and Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler — who have been openly questioning the stay-home order and putting everyone at risk. She asked Little directly what he can do to put an end to it.

Little responded by thanking those who are heeding the order. He reiterated that he did not make the decision lightly, and that the order was made considering the legality and the constitutionality of it.

“A pandemic running amok without any control is a disaster for the loss of a lot of liberties, which are much more significant than some of the issues,” Little said. “It breaks my heart that people are not going to be able to go to services on Easter. I never ever thought in my whole life that I would be attending communion via Zoom on Easter Sunday. But it’s the right thing to do for the safety of particularly the older population and the health-compromised, but it’s also the right thing to do for the prosperity of Idaho going forward.”

The problem is that perfectly solid logic doesn’t seem to be working with some folks.