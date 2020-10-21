Idaho View: Gov. Little, get serious about coronavirus and issue a statewide mask mandate

School districts are making seemingly random — and disparate — decisions about in-person, online-only or hybrid models while resuming high school sports.

This is what a lack of leadership looks like.

Idaho is now seeing spikes not just in large population areas; we’re seeing big spikes in smaller counties, illustrating that the coronavirus doesn’t know when it hits a county line and highlighting the futility of leaving these decisions up to individual districts or cities.

Further, these small-community outbreaks cause bigger problems because the health care system is not as robust as it is in larger communities.

RUSHING THROUGH REOPENING STAGES

Since June 11, Idaho has stayed in Stage 4, which frankly doesn’t really mean much anyway and in reality clearly isn’t doing much to stop the spread of the disease. While awareness and education likely helped slow the spread back in the end of August, beginning of September, Idaho probably never should have left Stage 3 statewide to begin with.

Facing pressure from his radical extreme faction of his party, Little likely would never move the state back into Stage 3, so we can expect a continued uptick in COVID-19 cases while we languish in Stage 4.