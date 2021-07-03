Idaho View: Gov. Bundy, Lt. Gov. Bedke; no kidding

For the sake of argument — this is after all, the Idaho GOP’s closed primary — say both Bundy and Bedke win their party’s nominations and, as typically happens in the Gem State, the result is ratified in the November 2022 general election.

Having the boss arrested and then trying to get him jailed is not the making of a political partnership.

Bedke will spend his time inquiring about the governor’s travel plans, if not his health.

Bundy will find his No. 2 to be the perfect political foil. After 22 years in the Legislature, Bedke is a fixture in the upper echelon of Idaho’s political establishment — just the very thing Bundy railed against on Twitter Wednesday: “The corrupt political establishment is coming after me again. This is what they do to people who stand up to them. The force of law should protect innocent people, not attack them.”

This is funny only up to a point.

Bundy is no Harley Brown, the relatively entertaining but ineffectual attention-grabber who placed his name on the election ballot and gained a bit of fame by juicing up the 2014 gubernatorial primary televised debate.