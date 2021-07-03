Idaho View: Gov. Bundy, Lt. Gov. Bedke; no kidding

Just when you thought Idaho politics could not get any wackier, along comes this:
House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, on Wednesday testified for the prosecution against Ammon Bundy, a Republican candidate for governor — in a case that could have landed Bundy in the Ada County jail.
Not even the current dysfunction between Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Gov. Brad Little comes close.
Sure, McGeachin is challenging Little — along with Bundy and a few others — in next spring’s GOP gubernatorial primary.
Yes, her antics whenever Little’s departure from the state has deputized her as acting governor — such as issuing an unconstitutional anti-face mask mandate — should have Idaho’s chief executive chained to this side of the border.
But McGeachin hasn’t tried to lock him up — and Little hasn’t offered her the opportunity to try.
The charges against Bundy — trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers — stem from last summer’s special legislative session called in response to Little’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bundy, who may trust government authority even less than medical science, was at the vanguard of a mob that stormed the House gallery in violation of social distancing protocols and then disrupted legislative committees. The specific charges against him involve Bundy’s refusal to leave a Capitol auditorium once Bedke ordered it closed.
For the sake of argument — this is after all, the Idaho GOP’s closed primary — say both Bundy and Bedke win their party’s nominations and, as typically happens in the Gem State, the result is ratified in the November 2022 general election.
Having the boss arrested and then trying to get him jailed is not the making of a political partnership.
Bedke will spend his time inquiring about the governor’s travel plans, if not his health.
Bundy will find his No. 2 to be the perfect political foil. After 22 years in the Legislature, Bedke is a fixture in the upper echelon of Idaho’s political establishment — just the very thing Bundy railed against on Twitter Wednesday: “The corrupt political establishment is coming after me again. This is what they do to people who stand up to them. The force of law should protect innocent people, not attack them.”
This is funny only up to a point.
Bundy is no Harley Brown, the relatively entertaining but ineffectual attention-grabber who placed his name on the election ballot and gained a bit of fame by juicing up the 2014 gubernatorial primary televised debate.
Bundy may be an anti-government, militia-endorsing, law-breaking insurrectionist who is equally adroit at occupying the Mahleur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., in 2016, or disrupting a high school football game last fall.
But these are different times where a caldron of resentments have overtaken the Republican Party and no one short of former President Donald Trump is be tter than Bundy at tapping into that base.
He’s getting away with it because the GOP’s leadership, with the exception of Chairman Tom Luna, has declined to challenge him.
As Idaho political historian Randy Stapilus noted this week, you can’t help but be impressed by the sophistication behind Bundy’s campaign website and his candidacy rollout: “There’s both money and skill, on a serious level, behind it (I do wonder about the source of all that).”
Even his trial could play to Bundy’s political advantage.
A conviction makes him a martyr. Trespassing carries a six-month jail term. Resisting and obstructing could mean a year in jail. Every day he’s confined, Bundy can play the victim card.
Acquittal makes him a populist hero. Bundy can say he was standing up for the individual citizen’s right to remain in an auditorium that his taxes built.
So can this get even weirder?
Absolutely. — M.T.