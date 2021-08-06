Idaho View: Giddings won ethics fight — in spite of herself

But at every turn, she compounded her errors.

Committee members repeatedly urged her to meet with them privately. She stonewalled.

Time and again, she rebuffed any suggestion that she apologize.

Into the hearing, she brought no lawyer — although she raised funds to hire one.

On Monday, she stormed out of the committee’s meeting room after issuing a bombastic 1,800-word opening statement.

She refused to engage with House members who signed the complaint against her and then testified on Monday.

She promised two lines of defense: Von Ehlinger’s attorneys released the victim’s name. Had that not happened, there would have been no way for Redoubt News or anyone else to reprint the expose. And because Idaho politicians police themselves — only a fellow legislator can bring an ethics complaint against another — the system is far too subjective.

But Giddings called not one witness on her behalf — even though she went through the motions of naming them and asking that the committee go to the trouble of preparing last-minute subpoenas.