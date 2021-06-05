Idaho View: Get a shot, win $1 million? Other states are doing ‘vaccine lotteries.’ Idaho should, too

Idaho’s vaccination rate has been lagging national rates all along. In all, 39.8% of Idahoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, compared with 48.6% nationwide, according to Idaho Health and Welfare data.

About 71.3% of Idahoans 65 and older have completed their vaccinations. Nearly 75% of people in the same age category nationwide are fully vaccinated.

A lottery could go a long way to nudging those who are hesitant, on the fence or just haven’t found the time to do it yet.

Jonathan Carlyle, a van driver for Amazon, won $1 million in Ohio’s lottery. He told ABC News that he had wanted to get the vaccine but just had not found the time.

Two days after Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, announced the lottery last month, Carlyle went out and got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he told ABC News.

“As soon as I heard that, I was like, ‘Yes, I need to go do this now,’” he said.

In all, five Ohioans will win $1 million each.