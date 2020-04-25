Idaho View: Front-line workers taking fire from the rear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For 30 years, Kathy was the person you took for granted at the supermarket.

She sold you doughnuts at the bakery.

She sliced your cold cuts and cheese at the deli counter.

She got your meat and seafood at the butcher block.

She took your money at the checkout line.

Kathy did not volunteer for the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that’s where she wound up.

They call what Kathy does every day an essential part of the economy. While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced others to work or take shelter at home — or idled them outright — Kathy continues doing her job at the grocery store.

She’s part of a lifeline that is keeping food in the homes of thousands of Idahoans.

OK, some people would walk away from a job like this. Why are you still doing it?

KATHY: When you’re an essential worker, you’re one of the last people the general public still sees.