Idaho View: Four years later, enough is still not enough

Almost four years ago, this page framed a question to the Republicans serving in Idaho’s congressional delegation:

When would they draw the line on Donald Trump if he became president of the United States, and what were they prepared to do if Trump crossed it?

It wasn’t Trump trampling on the separation of powers. Twice last year, the president asserted he could usurp Congress’ power of the purse by simply declaring an emergency and shifting assets toward his wall on the southern border. Not every Republican senator went along, but Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo did.

When it came to Trump’s impeachment, Risch famously snoozed through the same evidence that compelled Utah Republican Mitt Romney to declare “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust.” And Crapo — who a generation earlier cast a series of six votes to impeach and remove President Bill Clinton — found enough ambiguity in Trump’s case to acquit. Congressman Russ Fulcher joined a band of GOP House members in storming a secure meeting room where the impeachment investigation was proceeding. And Congressman Mike Simpson dismissed the whole affair as overly partisan.

That was then. What about now?