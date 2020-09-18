Idaho View: For Idaho Lt. Gov., seeing Donald Trump Jr. is more important than Idaho schools

Hold up, according to McGeachin, who sits on the committee, along with state officers, legislators, and other elected and nonelected officials.

McGeachin informed her fellow committee members that she would be unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

And she had a message for her fellow committee members.

“I am not able to participate in the meeting today, but I did want to express my concerns about the proposal before you today,” she wrote in an email at 12:47 p.m. “Spending $150 million is no small matter and we have not had an opportunity to review fully the details of the proposal nor have I seen any proof that it is even consistent with the federal guidelines for the use of CARES Act money. I would like to see the committee delay the vote until more research and investigation can be done.”

In McGeachin’s absence, the 13 members present Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the funding, according to Alex Adams, administrator of the state Division of Financial Management and chairman of the committee.

Fortunately, her fellow committee members, who actually take their job seriously, didn’t bother with McGeachin’s “concerns” and voted to do the right thing.