Idaho View: Even in Idaho, the Big Lie is a big lie

Idaho was as solidly for Trump as any state in the union. The former president got nearly 64 percent of the vote compared to 33 percent for Biden.

But even that wasn’t enough for the Lindell webpage. It asserts that election irregularities in the reddest of red states deprived Trump of more than 35,000 votes — and fraudulently added nearly 71,000 votes to Biden’s tally.

What grabbed the secretary of state’s attention were some obvious fallacies:

l The skullduggery was the result of hacking tabulation machines. Two problems with that: First, seven of Idaho’s counties do not have tabulation machines. They tally the results on a paper ledger. And the machines themselves are the equivalent of a closed-circuit television; they are linked to each other, not the internet. (That’s pretty much the case across the country.)

l The webpage gets a lot of other things wrong. For instance, it timed the hack in Payette County at 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2020 — almost six hours before voting actually commenced.