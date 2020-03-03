Idaho View: End legislative corruption

When once a republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils, but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

— Baron de Montesquieu, Spirit of the Laws

In most states throughout the nation, legislative corruption is taken seriously.

“A member who has a personal or private interest in any measure or bill proposed or pending before the General Assembly, shall disclose the fact to the House of which he is a member, and shall not vote thereon upon pain of expulsion,” reads the Kentucky Constitution.

“A Legislator engages in a violation of legislative ethics if that Legislator votes on a question in connection with a conflict of interest in committee or in either body of the Legislature or attempts to influence the outcome of that question...” the laws of Maine state. But in Idaho, corruption is openly permitted. Idaho allows representatives and senators to vote on matters in which they have a business interest as long as they declare that a conflict of interest exists. All a lawmaker must do, in essence, is declare: “I intend to behave corruptly.”