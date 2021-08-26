Idaho View: Editorial: Legislature should put small chunk of surplus into housing trust fund

Idaho’s tax revenue has continued pile in much faster than the state is spending it. It’s welcome news because it means lawmakers have lots of options: further tax relief and funding programs that continue to be underfunded, like the state’s public education system.

With all that money flowing around, it should be an easy matter to fund a small but potentially highly impactful program that has lain dormant since it was created some 30 years ago.

As Kelcie Moseley-Morris of the Idaho Capital Sun explained last month, Idaho is one of only a handful of states in the nation with a state housing trust fund but no money in it. A housing trust fund is money that will be matched with federal funds, which can then be used by the state to run affordable housing programs. As Moseley-Morris reported, the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that Idaho is short some 22,200 affordable housing units.

Idaho first established its housing trust fund back in 1992. It has a governing board. The only problem: the Legislature has never appropriated a dime for it.

There’s never been a more pressing time to put some money in that account.