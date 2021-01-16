Idaho View: Editorial: Idaho’s legislative elephant stomps its feet

There was an elephant in the room during Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address Monday and it didn’t take long to emerge.

By Tuesday, House Republicans were on point toward cutting Little — and presumably, all future governors — off at the knees. Senate Republicans followed up with their own version on Wednesday.

They want a say — if not veto — over how Little and his successors respond to future emergencies.

Talk about lousy timing. Not only is a new, highly infectious strain of the coronavirus threatening to transform the COVID-19 pandemic into a more dangerous event while vaccinations lag, but the state Capitol could be a target of right wing domestic terrorism.

That’s not to say Little’s management of the pandemic was flawless.

Certainly, lawmakers are within their rights to question how a governor distributed more than $1.25 billion of federal relief without so much as one legislative appropriation.