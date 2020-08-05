Idaho View: Eastern Idaho Public Health did the right thing

Drunk driving isn’t illegal because you risk your own life. It’s illegal because you risk others’ lives. Shopping or working around others without a mask is precisely analogous. Those who demand the right to occupy closed spaces with other people unmasked during the pandemic are demanding the right to drive drunk. (Let us hope that there are no repeats here of the embarrassing displays other places in the country, where overgrown adolescents have berated frontline workers in grocery stores for enforcing their company’s decision to require masks on their own property.)

Until there is a vaccine, COVID-19 will be waiting to explode. It’s now quite clear that prevention measures became insufficient with the shift to Stage 4 of reopening.

While the spread has not been accelerating as quickly as in late March, when the number of infections was doubling every two to three days, it has returned to an exponential path. Starting shortly after the shift to Stage 4, when bars and restaurants reopened, statewide infections started doubling roughly every two weeks. Even with infections doubling at that reduced rate, if nothing changes, half the population would be infected within a few months.