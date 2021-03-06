Idaho View: Don’t scoff at Idaho Republican legislator’s bill requiring businesses to accept cash

Should Idaho businesses be required to accept cash as payment?

That’s the interesting question that could be coming before the Idaho Legislature.

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced a bill last week stating “a person who engages in business as a seller in this state shall accept cash as a method of payment along with any other methods of payment the seller may accept.”

The House State Affairs Committee agreed to print the bill, House Bill 256, after a lively discussion of its merits.

On its face, it seems like a silly thing. After all, we’re headed for a cashless society, right?

Some of us of a certain age can recall making sure we were never, ever without cash in our pocket or wallet. I recall that feeling of panic if I ran out of cash in my wallet.

Today, though? I seldom carry cash. I sometimes feel old just using a credit card instead of a smartphone with an electronic wallet.

Scott’s bill, as well, seems odd for a place like Idaho and for a legislator like Scott. Having the government tell a business what it can or cannot do was a point of contention from Rep. Ron Furniss, R-Rigby, who is an insurance agent.