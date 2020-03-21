Idaho View: Don’t come home, Idaho legislators; stay there

The profile of the Idaho Legislature corresponds with the segment of the population most at risk — many of them are older than 60 and certainly more than a few have underlying health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, respiratory ailments or heart disease.

To be fair, Idaho is no outlier. The National Conference of State Legislatures says 18 states remain in session while 19 — including Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska — have suspended operations in light of the outbreak. But Idaho remains the only state in its immediate neighborhood still conducting regular business. Washington, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming adjourned while Montana and Nevada did not convene this year.

Why are they still there?

To pursue divisive culture wars against abortion rights and transgender people?

To shoot down must-pass budget bills as a sign of legislative indignation against other state officials, agencies and colleges and universities?

Already, two legislators — Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise — have said enough and left.