Idaho View: Does the Idaho House dislike children this much?

You’d think Idaho House Republicans would let nothing interfere with their desire to convert valuable real estate within the state Capitol into offices for their back benchers.
After all, every state senator has a private office.
As do legislative leaders and those lawmakers in charge of committees.
But many ordinary House members are stuck with cubicles. They’re tired of it. Who can blame them? Would you want to see and hear everything some of these fringe Republicans are up to?
Standing in the way was state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, who refused to vacate her quarters to make room for the House members.
So the House GOP sued.
It cost a lot of money. As Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported in January, taxpayers shelled out more than $668,000 for lawyers on both sides before the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that Ellsworth must depart.
Then the story took an even weirder turn.
As the Senate adjourned last week, it left unresolved a House-passed bill that would have appropriated about $2 million to work on the offices.
Likewise, the House left town last week without taking a vote on the Senate-passed bill to pass along a $6 million a year, three-year federal grant to promote quality early childhood education in the state.
The measure expanded a $3 million program. It was supported by members of Idaho’s congressional delegation and signed into law by President Donald Trump. The Idaho State Board of Education along with its partner, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, would pilot the program.
But the Republican fringe in the House — led by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird — accused AEYP of being part of a national cabal to indoctrinate young children. There was nothing to it, but indoctrination conspiracies were a theme in the Statehouse this year.
So it died on a tied-vote.
In other words, this had all the trappings of a last-minute quid pro quo between the Senate and the House.
Everybody could have got something: The House signs off on the early childhood education bill in exchange for getting Senate approval of its office funding package.
If that deal wasn’t made, why wasn’t it?
Sponsors believed they had won over additional votes to pass the early child education grant on the second try— House Speaker Scott Bedke’s claims to the contrary nothwithstanding. If nothing else, the tie may have been broken. One no vote — Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston — got thrown out of office on an ethics violation, leaving the tally at 35-34 in favor of the bill.
But despite pleas from Gov. Brad Little, House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel of Boise and others, Bedke refused to yield.
What that means for the early childhood grant is unclear.
As reported in Idaho Education News, AEYP advocates believe approaching the Legislature for its blessing may be more of a courtesy than a requirement. The federal government may forward the money anyway.
Others aren’t so sure and if the program dies, it leaves many of Idaho’s youngest children in an early education desert where the need for services outstrips the supply.
The state is among only six that refuses to spend its own resources on quality pre-kindergarten programs.
It means a year of assessing the needs of young children and their families across the state — and then building a foundation to meet those needs — will have been for naught.
At least some of the 15 early childhood education collaboratives formed with funds from the initial grant — including one at Kendrick-Juliaetta — will not survive.
And the percentage of Idaho children who show up for the first day of kindergarten unprepared to learn because they’re unfamiliar with letters, numbers and sounds — now at 58 percent — probably will continue to rise.