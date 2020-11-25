Idaho View: Does Idaho care?

That is why Gov. Brad Little bears ultimate responsibility for this looming disaster. His refusal to take responsibility for fighting this pandemic has left the task to local officials, and the few local officials who have chosen to act don’t have the power necessary to solve the problem. Only statewide, enforced mandates have a chance of working — and they’re many weeks overdue.

Because Little has waited so long to take this step, it is nearly certain that another lockdown will be needed once the health care system is in chaos.

How long can we expect doctors and nurses to continue performing their grueling, traumatic duties when we won’t do anything to help them?

How long can we expect out-of-state hospitals to go out of their way to help us when we won’t do anything to help ourselves?

Here’s what’s coming: Imagine your father starts having symptoms of a heart attack. You have come to expect that you can call 911 to have him rushed to a hospital where he can quickly receive life-saving treatment. You can’t count on that any longer.