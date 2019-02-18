Good morning and welcome to the annual Peter Kostmeyer Award.
This year’s recipient: State Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
To win this award, you have to demonstrate an unrivaled degree of political egotism matched only by a proclivity to waste time on futile ideas.
Kostmeyer set the standard in the 1980s.
A Democrat representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, he inserted himself into Idaho’s wilderness debate.
When Kostmeyer proposed designating 3.9 million acres of Idaho roadless areas as wilderness, you could just hear the reaction from Idaho’s Republican establishment, its resource-based industries and even ordinary Idahoans: Who does this guy think he is to parachute into Idaho and impose another top-down mandate from Capitol Hill? This is Idaho’s business. Let Idahoans settle it.
Eventually, Pennsylvania’s voters retired Kostmeyer.
Meanwhile, ordinary Idahoans rolled up their sleeves and worked out some solutions.
About 10 years ago, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, wrapped up negotiations among conservationists, ranchers, outfitters and guides. He produced an Owyhee Canyonlands wilderness package that protected 807 square miles while freeing up another 300 square miles to development, which, for instance, allowed land managers to curtail overly dense juniper growth for wildfire prevention.
Three years ago, Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, cemented 15 years of compromise among wilderness advocates and wilderness skeptics by passing a bill creating 275,000 acres of wilderness within the Cecil D. Andrus White Clouds, Hemingway-Boulders and Jim McClure-Jerry Peak wilderness areas.
But in the best spirit of the Kostmeyer Award, Giddings thinks she knows best.
She proposes that the Idaho Legislature go on record asking Congress to impose a top-down mandate on other wilderness debates.
The issue involves more than 962,000 Idaho acres the Bureau of Land Management designated as wilderness study areas about 30 years ago. That means no roads and no development, although some motorized recreation is permitted.
BLM says 534,000 acres eventually deserve to be designated as wilderness, leaving the rest open to development once Congress makes a formal rendering.
Enter Giddings.
Says the White Bird Republican: Why take the time for ordinary Idahoans to work among themselves and their congressional delegation to craft their own plans? Why not have Congress simply declare more than 400,000 acres of wilderness study areas open for business?
Never mind that when Crapo and Simpson went to work, they found instances where the BLM wilderness designations were off-base. Within the final Owyhee and Boulder-White Clouds plans, you will find areas the BLM did not recommend for wilderness protection. Likewise, the two bills ultimately freed up for development some lands the BLM thought should have remained wilderness.
Never mind that you’ll find the bulk of the BLM wilderness study areas — hundreds of thousands of acres — nowhere near Giddings’ 7th Legislative District. Most remaining BLM study areas in Idaho are in places such as the Craters of the Moon National Monument near Carey in central Idaho, the Beaverhead Range on the Continental Divide, Hell’s Half Acre near Idaho Falls and the Little City of Rocks near Gooding.
And never mind that the kind of measure Giddings is promoting — a memorial to Congress — isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. Remember when the Tribune’s William L. Spence scrambled throughout Capitol Hill three years ago seeking to learn whatever happened to all those memorials Idaho lawmakers sent to Congress?
Nobody knew what Spence was talking about.
Finally, has Giddings lost touch with who controls the House of Representatives? Does she truly believe a Democratic majority will approve an Idaho Republican legislator’s plan to open up hundreds of thousands of acres to road-building and development?
So enjoy your Kostmeyer Award, Rep. Giddings.
You’ve earned it. — M.T.
