Idaho View: Disobey Idaho protest doesn’t represent what most Idahoans want: a safe path forward

Some waved Confederate flags, and many participating in the protest, dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” stayed in their cars and honked their horns. Some protesters did get out of their cars to greet each other and pass out candy to children.

In a fitting twist of irony, that protest blocked the passage of an ambulance trying to deliver life-saving treatment.

In another twist of irony, Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the actions of the protesters likely helped to spread coronavirus, possibly resulting in the need to extend the stay-home order even longer.

Not to be left out, here we have Idaho, or at least a group of Idahoans who, like a temper-tantrum-throwing child upset that they have to go to bed early because Mom and Dad said so, want in on the action.

Look, we all want to go back to work. We all want to go out to dinner and to visit friends and return to life as we once knew it. But those of us who understand the seriousness of the situation also understand the need to continue the stay-home order.

We will bounce back from this economically. What we can’t bounce back from? A widespread outbreak of COVID-19.