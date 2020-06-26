Idaho View: Did the U.S. Supreme Court just 'add the words'?

Hill has been willing to expand human rights in Idaho — but only to a point. He wants to give religions the right to continue discriminating when it comes to public accommodations.

This is not about what occurs within a sanctuary. The First Amendment protects a religion’s right — if it chooses — to refuse to perform marriage ceremonies whenever it wishes. By the same token, that same church may choose not to appoint women clergy.

But when a church rents out its facilities to the general public, it has now ventured into the public square. To say it could openly refuse to serve someone on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity is, for civil rights groups, less a compromise than a capitulation.

“I don’t think people for the most part believe that human beings should lose their livelihoods or their ability to make a living because of their sexual orientation,” Hill told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press. “But at the same time, this is the danger that comes with leaving it to the courts to come up with a winner-take-all decision, which is what courts do.”

All of which could bring Idaho full circle. As they did with suffrage in the 1890s and marriage equality at the turn of the century, Idaho’s 105 lawmakers could wind up debating not whether to respect rights but how to constrain them.

You know how that turned out. — M.T.

Marty Trillhaase is the opinion page editor for the Lewiston Tribune.

