Idaho View: Did Ryan Cole really insinuate Boise surgeon’s death was caused by COVID-19 vaccine?

“The thing that was so frustrating to me was he specifically lied about the timing of Jon’s vaccine,” Cadwallader told me in a phone interview. “That was just an outright lie to try to correlate it. … There’s a lot of other explanations for what happened to Jon than a COVID vaccination six months ago.”

Cole, a pathologist who is president of a medical laboratory in Garden City, has been nominated to be the physician on the Central District Health board. He was nominated by two Republican Ada County commissioners, Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck, and opposed by Democratic commissioner Kendra Kenyon. Cole needs a majority of county commissioners in Ada, Boise, Valley and Elmore counties to approve the nomination. In Valley County, commissioners voted 2-1 against Cole, and all three commissioners in Boise County voted in favor of Cole.

That means just one commissioner in Elmore County is needed to approve Cole’s appointment. The Elmore commissioners are scheduled to interview Cole in a special meeting on Friday.

Cadwallader said she called Cole and confronted him about his speech. She said Cole wouldn’t confirm that he was referring to Getz, but “I thought it was quite obvious who he was talking about.”