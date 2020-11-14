Idaho View: Delegation must acknowledge election results

To Idaho’s Congressmen and Senators:

You have a choice to make, and you need to make it quickly. Because something very dangerous is happening in America.

How would we discuss a sitting head of state whipping up baseless claims of a stolen election and attempting not to leave office after a clear defeat if it happened in, say, Venezuela? We would call it an attempted coup — a doomed, flailing, incompetent one perhaps, but a coup attempt nonetheless.

The danger is not that there will, in fact, be a coup. The danger is that the country will lose faith in elections. And that danger, if it cannot be combated, is existential in the long run.

No one who’s serious thinks President Donald Trump does not have a right to pursue recounts and court challenges. But it’s also plainly obvious that the court challenges are frivolous, which is why they’re being tossed out, and that it is inconceivable that recounts could reverse tens of thousands of votes in multiple states.

You know this, of course. So why are you pretending you don’t?