Idaho View: Danger and hope

Other signs, particularly in large cities, have been less hopeful. There has been a disturbing escalation in police brutality aimed not at looters but at protestors, as if some departments were intent on proving them right.

In Salt Lake City, an officer clad in riot gear, now removed from patrol duty, shoved to the ground a 67-year-old man who was standing on a sidewalk with a cane in his hand.

In Buffalo, New York, officers shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground where he hit his head. Blood poured from his ear and pooled on the sidewalk. One officer began to crouch down to give aid to the man, but another pushed him along, and they stepped over him. The department lied about it and said the man had tripped. When the man who pushed him was finally suspended under public pressure, his colleagues resigned from the unit in protest.

In Los Angeles and New York City, some officers have been filmed simply wading into peaceful crowds, clubbing people unprovoked. Attacks on journalists have been widespread and exceedingly violent — one lost her eye to a foam bullet. Legal observers have been detained. Shockingly, some officers have been filmed kneeling on the necks of those they arrested. People have been arrested simply for speaking.