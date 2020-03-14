Idaho View: Coronavirus exposes how spoiled we’ve become in Idaho and beyond

There are many who are downplaying the risks of COVID-19, who say we’re needlessly panicking over something that likely will just blow over. Remember SARS? Swine flu? Hanta virus?

COVID-19, though, is unlike those others, if for no other reason than that the unknowns are far greater. Already we’ve seen COVID-19 spread like wildfire through Italy, killing 200 people in just one day.

We’ve been lulled into complacency by sporting events and a comfortable lifestyle that has seemed at times to be impenetrable. And because of that seeming invincibility, we’ve been slow to react — and quick to complain — when our regularly scheduled programming has been preempted.

When I spoke with the Central District Health Department here a couple of weeks ago, they were still mostly concerned about a hepatitis A outbreak from a local food service worker. They were taking direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was directing them to simply monitor anyone who had recently flown into the country from China or South Korea. No other steps or measures were being taken.